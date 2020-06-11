Sony Announced ‘Spider-Man Miles Morales’ For The PlayStation 5

Sony hit a home run with 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, which gave them a console-exclusive game that earned the distinction of being among the best releases of the year. The game set itself up quite nicely for some sort of sequel, and on Thursday afternoon, the company announced that the follow-up will hit shelves sometime later this year.

This time around, though, Spider-Man will not be played by Peter Parker. Sony announced Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will presumably follow around Parker’s pal from the original game. Details are sparse about things like the plot of the game or when, specifically, it will come out, but Sony did drop a trailer for the game and announced that we can expect to see it during this holiday season.

In a mild spoiler for anyone who didn’t play the original game, Morales gets to know Parker, and at one point, he is bitten by one of Oscorp’s spiders, which give him a number of the abilities that we see out of the game’s titular character. He eventually reveals that he’s gained Spidey-like powers and eventually becomes Parker’s protege.

Marvel’s Spider-Man set an awfully high bar for its sequel to meet, and we’ll have to wait until year-end to see how Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales measures up. Regardless, this is going to be one of the year’s most highly-anticipated releases.