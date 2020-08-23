Saturday gave us a look at The Suicide Squad movie, complete with a new cast of characters as part of DCFandome. Later that night, we also got a video game based on that cast of characters given a big task: destroying the Justice League.

Rocksteady — which made the Batman: Arkham Knight games — showed off a teaser trailer of a Suicide Squad-based game called Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League with a four-minute animation that revealed a major villain for the bad guys, an extremely evil Superman.

Billed as a continuation of the Arkham universe, the cinematic shows some chaos in Metropolis and the Suicide Squad reluctantly taking care of business. There’s the typical humor of the series and, of course, Harley Quinn.

Will Arnet was the host on Saturday to give fans a first look at Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark were all shown in the cinematic, and though we didn’t get any actual game footage in the teaser, a member of the Rocksteady staff hinted at the various ways each member of the squad will use their abilities in the game. The footage showed plenty of combat, but none of it came from the perspective players will have come the game’s 2022 release date.

Making an open world action-adventure shooter a compelling reality is extremely difficult task, but the actual format of Kill The Justice League is ambitious: Every member of the Squad is playable, but it’s also a 1-4 player co-op game. That alone might be enough to lure Arkham Knight fans into the Suicide Squad universe, and hopefully we’ll learn much more about how Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League plays in the months to come.