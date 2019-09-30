People Just Can’t Stop Making ‘Untitled Goose Game’ Memes

Untitled Goose Game is a delightful hit, and in the process of all that honking and thievery somehow went mainstream. The game in which you play as a goose wreaking havoc on a small town was released in mid September and has slowly taken over the internet.

It’s difficult to explain how weird it is to see random people talking about and buying this game. But just a few days after it was released, the sight of a terrible goose on social media was everywhere. The word of mouth online went from curious gamers giving it a shot to your entire timeline sharing random goose memes and asking how to get “the goose game.” Chrissy Teigen, for example, stumbled upon it and made her husband John Legend buy it for her.

what is this goose game on switch? I want it. I have to wait til John gets home because he is my adult/guardian and I can't undo it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 26, 2019

Teigen was playing something else and everyone on Twitter told her to get the game, and she reluctantly did. Then she fell in love with it.

my parent/guardian buying untitled goose game for me !!! pic.twitter.com/znpvq0MK3Y — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2019

oh my god he only bought me goose game to distract me from changing the channel to Ohio state — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2019

welp as a contrarian, I wanted to hate goose game but I LOVE IT — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2019

The indie game made by Australian game maker House House has become the latest meme format to pay homage to, well, just about everything. Some of the results are truly amazing.

i'm sure this has already been done but pic.twitter.com/gYDC1VpeAf — chuckdrawsthings 🐦✨ (@charlubby) September 29, 2019

has this been one yet? i love me some untitled goose game. pic.twitter.com/luESJiNIIi — stop engaging with the goose tweet (@lesbiathan) September 24, 2019

i also did not make this pic.twitter.com/H8ubauPTiQ — totally kyle! (@kylekimball) September 26, 2019

Ok I did it, I put the goose in my Threadless shophttps://t.co/44inWqHDvt pic.twitter.com/hV86Wv35cK — Sarah Becan @ CXC Table 17 (@SarahBecan) September 25, 2019

There are some great Vine references included, too.

There are a lot of other jokes about other video games in there, including a number about another game with a bird in it, the Legend of Zelda.

oh no pic.twitter.com/Jh5lUrJofg — Celsius Game Studios (@celsiusgs) September 26, 2019

the tables have turned pic.twitter.com/koSygFZgyG — prin @ Anime NYC O5 (@prinzcake) September 25, 2019

I will not be taking questions. pic.twitter.com/lpr1rzqjx1 — Graham (tired ace) (@queelez) September 26, 2019

This one in particular is amazing.

Here’s a lovely little note about a different translation of the game, too.

Untitled Goose Game actually has a title in Japan and it's "Mischievous Goose is Comin’!" No title can compare. pic.twitter.com/XkvYf6maSO — KZ 🗝 (@KZXcellent) September 26, 2019

OK, back to memes. We’ve already talked about how perfect footage of Untitled Goose Game goes with Lizzo’s “Juice,” but when you set it to the true song of the summer from The Righteous Gemstones you really get cooking.

Untitled Goose Game and the Righteous Gemstones song were destined to come out at the same time pic.twitter.com/jza2jFQKLu — darian (@darianlo) September 30, 2019

Even European Simpsons fan meme accounts had to get in on the fun.

Untitled Goose Game (2019) pic.twitter.com/SMHIuoxQWk — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) September 29, 2019

I mean, come on.

Someone just showed me this picture and I cant stop laughing pic.twitter.com/jCsm2lDHO9 — Dave Archer (@Blitz0x) September 29, 2019

All this hype means there is almost certainly a thirst for more goose content in the future. Which is great news for those who loved the game, which appears to be everyone who has played it.