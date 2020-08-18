‘Untitled Goose Game’ Is Getting A Two-Player Mode Next Month

Untitled Goose Game became an indie sensation this year, as gamers were delighted by the opportunity to be a mischievous goose wreaking havoc on a small village with goose shenanigans.

However, one couldn’t help but wish at times you could do goose stuff with your goose friends in a multiplayer mode. Happily, that will be a reality next month when they drop a free update for Untitled Goose Game on September 23 that will allow for a local two-player mode that will let you terrorize the village with two geese, letting friends and families tag team the villagers to steal things and make them miserable.

It’s a free update across all platforms, with the game also launching on Steam and Itch.io for the first time. The update also arrives just in time for those who are preordering the physical edition of the game — complete with a vinyl record — that will release on September 29.

So, for those who have been resigned to playing with their friends or loved ones at home by taking turns being a horrible goose, it is finally your time to shine together and bring the villagers to their knees with clever theft and trickery. Given part of the task of the single player mode is finding ways to distract people so you can steal things, the two-player mode figures to really open up opportunities.