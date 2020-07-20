Untitled Goose Game was an indie smash hit in 2019, and now gamers will finally get a physical edition of the game along with some lovely extras. The game that lets you be a horrible goose is finally getting a box, along with a Lovely Edition physical release and a vinyl pressing of the delightful music from the game that had you gently wreck a town for your own goosey pleasure.

The release, part of Iam8Bit’s presentation at the Summer Game Fest Developer Showcase on Monday, puts what was a viral success in a box and adds a number of extras based on the game’s setting. As announced on Monday, the standard edition of the game’s physical release will run at $35 on the Switch and $30 on PlayStation 4 and get you a disc or cartridge, 24-page “Plaza Catalogue” of “useful items and objects that a goose might enjoy collecting.” You also get a “no goose” sticker and an 11×17 village map poster.

Iam8Bit’s special edition is an eco-friendly Lovely Edition that has all kinds of fun biodegradable features, but perhaps most interestingly is the soundtrack, pressed on a special vinyl that’s designed to mimic the game’s abrupt musical cues based on what kind of chicanery your goose got up to. The record, with music by Dan Golding, is an adaptation of Claude Debussy’s Préludes and has a “double groove” pressing that is said to create a unique playing experience every time you listen.

The vinyl is also on reclaimed vinyl, so it’s a physical release of a game that’s very eco-friendly, which is nice. The vinyl alone is a fun addition to a fan’s collection, and the unique aspect of the record would be a fun bit of memorabilia to pick up if you already have a digital copy of the game and don’t need the extras. Not every game’s soundtrack needs to be owned on wax, but this one certainly made the game better and would be a delightful listen when not in control of a goose.