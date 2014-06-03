‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Is The Latest Game Delayed To 2015 (Plus Batmobile Footage)

This fall started out seeming like it was going to be jam-packed with games. But the pack has steadily been winnowed. Driveclub, The Order: 1886, Mad Max, Dying Light, The Witcher 3 and Quantum Break have all bailed to next year, but this next one, Batman: Arkham Knight, is gonna hurt.
Confirmed by Kotaku, Batman: Arkham Knight is slipping to 2015. A specific date hasn’t been announced, possibly because it wants to muscle in some room to be the only game on your plate at a specific time next year.
The results are two-fold. One, it puts another vast, sucking hole in the release schedule for the year. The back half of the year is already looking surprisingly empty for a year where new consoles have been on the market for a while and dev teams have supposedly been grinding away for Christmas. Other than annual franchises like Madden and Call of Duty, this looks more like, well, this summer. That will hopefully be improved somewhat after E3; a whole bunch of announcements are coming and at least a handful of games for fall will be announced.
Two, Sony and Microsoft are probably furious right now. Batman: Arkham Knight is a major franchise and one of the first to go exclusively next-gen. If you want the pay-off to two games’ worth of plot development, you’re buying a PS4 or Xbox One to get it. The lack of that to push people towards new consoles is surely going to cost both Sony and Microsoft a few console sales, although to be fair neither of them are suffering in that regard.
Either way, expect some strategies to shift and games to suddenly see a lot more marketing. Somebody’s got to fill the hole, after all, and even if we can’t have Batman, he’ll surely be in our hearts.
Batman: Arkham Knight‘s PR team also sent over the first footage of the game’s Batmobile:
At least I have assassins creed
For now. To be honest I’m betting only that last gen actually makes a 2014 release date.
Part of me is okay with some of these games getting pushed back. I think studios are starting to really take notice of the fact that you can’t put out a game that’s maybe 70% complete and then constantly update and patch it to attempt to “finish it” just so you can hit a release date. The internet’s been particularly brutal to games like Battlefiled 4 and Watch Dogs for such things and no one wants to be the next game that could have been perfect if it wasn’t rushed. Although the other part of me hates that there’s practically nothing other than Destiny and a new Call of Duty coming out this fall.
^ This guy gets it.
I know I’m going to be that guy, but considering the kind of heat that thing is packing how the hell does Batman end up not killing anybody? I know you have to suspend your disbelief, but the Batmobile has missiles and a god damn howitzer.
Rubber artillery? The official excuse is that the Batcomputer calculates trajectories so thugs are knocked over by the blast and property destroyed, but nobody dies.
Now, granted, their lungs and intestines are bleeding and they WISH they were dead…
Pretty sure the cutscene in the beginning of Arkham Asylum in which Batman basically drops a thug into Joker Gas is the funniest thing in the entire series.
He doesn’t kill, he just puts them to sleep…
[youtu.be]
SON OF A DAMN SHIT ASS FART
Eh, this was gonna be what got me to break down and get a next-gen console, but if the delay means it gets released after the price drops a little more then I’m pretty OK with it.
Me and my PS3 laugh at everybody’s next Gen system collecting dust.
Score another one for the good guys!
Yeah, my PS4 is like a sculpture on display…don’t touch!
Good. Less competition for my time with Far Cry 4.
I’m fine with this. I have Watch Dogs currently, not to mention the back log of games I haven’t completed that need finishing (for example I just got Arkham Origins for 9 bucks the other week, so I need to complete that). With the games I have on my shelf (and on my PC hard drive) plus Destiny coming out, I’m fine with a fall this year that it a little sparse. I’ve felt that game companies really need to be more focused on a year-round release schedule as opposed to shipping everything big between October and Christmas.
Give me 2014 to catch up on everything and give me Arkham Knight in the Spring of 2015.
I’m so glad the Nick Arundel score is back. It would have made Origins much better.