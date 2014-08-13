See He-Man’s 21st Century Redesign In This Exclusive ‘He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe′ Preview

DC Comics has been bringing He-Man back, and actually doing a surprisingly fun job of keeping everything you love about the ’80s series while updating it for both adults and older children. And some of that included keeping the designs while taking the ’80s out of them, which is where series artist Pop Mhan comes in.
Mhan, best known for his cover work, was brought in to keep the spirit of the characters while updating their looks. The sketches, which are printed for the first time in today’s release of He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Volume 3, are fascinating not least because they show the thought process behind updating what is, let’s face it, a goofy kid’s cartoon. See for yourself…
So he wears both fur and chain mail underwear at the same time? “My crotch is both protected AND warm!”
These redesigns “for the 21st century” all look like they’re from the 90s.
It’s DC Comics. Everything is 90s.
Where’s the high collar?
Meh, needs more pouches.
Skeletor has a “Ming the Merciless” thing going on. Not sure how a skeleton can have beard, but oh well….
There is a disturbing lack of Stinkor
These are a lot better than the redesign they went with. And the series is finally getting better as long as it stays away from “dc’s game of thrones”