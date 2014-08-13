See He-Man’s 21st Century Redesign In This Exclusive ‘He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe′ Preview

DC Comics has been bringing He-Man back, and actually doing a surprisingly fun job of keeping everything you love about the ’80s series while updating it for both adults and older children. And some of that included keeping the designs while taking the ’80s out of them, which is where series artist Pop Mhan comes in.

Mhan, best known for his cover work, was brought in to keep the spirit of the characters while updating their looks. The sketches, which are printed for the first time in today’s release of He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Volume 3, are fascinating not least because they show the thought process behind updating what is, let’s face it, a goofy kid’s cartoon. See for yourself…