Is ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ Really That Bad?

It’s widely agreed that X-Men: The Last Stand is the most painful Ratnerizing of a franchise we’ve seen. And, keeping with a theme of retrospectives on the lowlights of some recent franchises, I revisited it, only to find that the answer to this question is… No. Actually, it’s not that bad. But it wastes potential, which is arguably worse.
Point, Shoot, Cut
Brett Ratner is the deserved butt of jokes because he’s repeatedly shown himself to be a terrible human being, but as a director, here, he’s just… well, blandly competent, one supposes. There’s little visual imagination here, which is obviously a problem, and Ratner has an unfortunate tendency to underline his points visually which starts at the beginning of the movie and just gets worse. Professor X can’t step out of a car like a normal person; no, he’s got to step out with both feet close together and stand that way so we can get a nice close-up.
But mostly, this is a TV pilot of a movie. Ratner points the camera at something and once it stops moving or making noise, he yells cut. It’s not the most engaging style but it has the virtue of letting the cast try and make the most out of what they have.
Quick, Cram It All In
Ratner, people tend to forget, was a fill-in. Bryan Singer had delivered for Fox two massive hits on a rushed schedule with a far lower budget than he needed twice and had been working on the third one for a while before being handed the gig he’d always wanted.
As a result, Singer split to make Superman Returns, taking essentially the entire creative team that had built the X-franchise with him. Fox dropped Ratner in to salvage what was left.
This is very much a movie that wants fans to like it, but at the same has no clue how to talk to them. Hence poor Vinnie Jones has to figure out how to spout “I’m the Juggernaut, B*TCH!” and not look like a total idiot, Rebecca Romijn quotes The Exorcist, and we get a far too long and self-satisfied take of Kelsey Grammer hanging upside down.
Again and again, the cast saves this movie. The scene where Magneto shows a young mutant his “mark” should be terrible, but McKellan gives it the weight it needs not to feel shameless. When Hugh Jackman doesn’t have to pretend he’s James Dean with a better immune system, he does a surprisingly effective job. Even James Marsden, shamefully wasted here, gets at least a decent moment where he and Jackman simultaneously turn a clichefest of a scene into something tolerable.
Too bad none of them get the screen time to develop. Why this movie is so overstuffed and rushed is hard to discern, and yet, there it is. Again, it’s that sense of fanservice, without being aware of the fans or even what you’re servicing.
Not Bad, But Bland
It’s to this movie’s credit, one supposes, that it’s not as bad as it felt in 2006. But by the same token, it’s still a wasted opportunity. Who knows? Maybe Fox will develop a taste for absurd continuity problems, and someday let Singer make the movie he always wanted to.
The things I hated about it were:
1. The random character deaths just for the sake of character deaths, and
2. The fact that Dark Phoenix was a SIDE STORY. The whole Phoenix Saga/Dark Phoenix Saga was an elaborate, important story in the comics and even on the old 90s cartoon. Here it was just something they did to throw in some cool special effects. No outer space involvement, no crystal, not really even any mention of what the Phoenix being WAS
It’s not even a side story so much as a story constantly fighting with the mutant cure story for attention. It’s like having two five year olds trying to get you attention by having a screaming contest.
I have a hard time understanding what her purpose was to Magneto other than “You’re, like, a super strong mu-tant, so just stand here with me while everyone else dies, okay? Okay.”
A huge part of it was it took the Phoenix saga and just utterly fumbled it.
Yes. Yes it is. Goddamn botched abortion of a film. Brett Ratner should be drawn & quartered as a warning to all the other hacks.
Yes.
It’s one of the most infuriating movies I’ve ever seen. And I’ve watched it more times than I care to admit because I’m a completist and anytime I watch the first two, I have to watch the third.
I mean, it’s crazy how specific they were in the second movie about Jean being given a second mutation as a result of what happened in X1. Singer even mentions in the commentary about how he cut to a quick reaction from Jean after the mutation wave hit her and got a brief glimpse of her looking odd. And then Scott even mentions how she hasn’t been the same since Liberty Island. Listen, if there really was a second personality in there, I’m pretty sure Prof X would have been on his toes about it, especially since she had been acting weird.
But you’re totally right about the point shoot cut mentality of Ratner. Watching it again over the weekend, there was a scene in Xavier’s office that was just oddly framed. It was so static that it took me out of the movie which isn’t something that happens often.
And Phoenix. Words cannot express how excited I was in May 2003 after seeing the outline of the Phoenix in the water, only to have it be a complete misfire in every way.
X-Men Origins doesn’t even make me this angry and it’s a much worse film. I am apathetic towards Origins but I am angry, and always will be, at X3.
I used to be angry at it but eight years later, I find myself unable to care about it that much. It’s like Jello in a cafeteria. It’s not bad. It’s not good, either. Somebody must eat it because it’s there, but for most of us, it just kind of sits there, wobbling sadly, dreaming of having a form.
The first two set everything up for the Phoenix story to be told on the big scree with all the splendor and drama we’ve seen in other mediums and X3 not only missed the mark entirely, but almost seemed angry that it even had to tell the story in the first place. Dan Seitz says it was a side story and I get the feeling that they really didn’t even want it on screen that much.
I’m only angry when I watch it because I’m reminded of how good it COULD have been. On it’s own, it’s a serviceable action movie. But as an X-Film? It’s simply a reminder of all the terrible terrible decisions that were made in the wake of the promises left by X2.
No, it’s much worse.
I never thought it was bad. Not nearly as good as the first two, but much better than actual bad superhero movies, like Daredevil or Fantastic Four. And better than some mediocre ones, too (e.g., Spider-Man 3).
I mean, it had a mutant battle! That was kinda fun!
Yeah, I mean, the action sequences are OK. They’re not great; Singer has more facility with them. But they’re watchable. It’s also under two hours, which I have to admit does help.
What I got out of this post is a reminder that Superman Returns exists.
That’s the only thing you should really take away from X3 anyway.
But wasn’t superman returns super boring? Why the need to be reminded of that?
Back in 2006, I wanted to quit watching movies of all varieties, not just the superhero ones, after watching X-Men: The Last Stand. It wasn’t until the impending release of First Class that I decided to give ALL of the X-Films another go. No, X3 is not as horrible as I had remembered it, but, good god, there are just so many pointless and often stupid things going on in it. I’ve never been so frustrated watching a film in my life, and I’ve watched the director’s cut of Daredevil.
Two things that I do like about it, though, are 1) Ellen Page as Kitty and 2) John Powell’s score, so there’s that. Otherwise… bleh.
Just re-watched all the movies since my girlfriend hadn’t seem them all. Last stand is by far the worst, and terrible movie in it’s own right. Criminally underutilized characters and a pointless, awful plot, with every character imaginable sandwiched in.
The only good part was realizing Miles from Lost was a Morlock.
it was awful, the power level crap, the cheesy one liners, killing off Cyclops. It sucked nothing redeemable about it.
To be fair, this movie is only 8-years old, so it’s unlikely Singer would want anything to do with it..
Zing!
I don’t know if it’s fair to blame Marsden being underutilized on Ratner since Marsden, too, left to do Superman Returns. But yeah, they mashed up the mutant “cure” story, the Dark Phoenix Saga, and the Logan-kills-Jean-to-save-everyone ending of Grant Morrison’s New X-Men in a movie that was less than two hours, effectively burning 3 or 4 potential movies worth of stories in one. (Though I imagine a casual audience dismissively wanking at a movie based around Xavier’s twin sister who he choked to death in utero with his umbilical cord.)
My thoughts exactly. Look at the plots of the first two films compared to this one, and they just look monumentally boring. I really appreciated the ambition of this story’s broad strokes. But the execution was just awful. Phoenix being a side-story; “I’m the Juggernaut, bitch;” half the villains being characters no one knows or cares about; the movie being less than two hours long, yet still managing to fit-in that utterly worthless and terrible Angel plotline. It really could’ve been so much better. I’ll blame Brett (and thus Bryan), that’s an easy answer.
I couldn’t have hated it more.
I’m one of those people who doesn’t have much trouble with the movie re-working the comic storyline. I just view it as an “alternate reality”. TV/Movies 616 versus Comics 616.
But that film, like Xmen Origins: Wolverine, was just a rush to capitalize on the trend. There was nothing thought out, no consideration of why the original writers had elected to do things the way they did and so none of the changes were done for any more reason than “k3wl!”. If you make a change there should be a reason; it should be tighter, more logical.
I can’t even watch this when it comes on now. Worse yet, First Class couldn’t erase the memory, as it felt like another reality in itself. So I’m hoping that if they take the good First Class reality, mix it with the first and second film goodness, we’ll be able to forget that Last Stand ever existed.
That’s a tall order.
They made Juggernaut a regular-sized guy and fucked up his costume. That, all by itself, was enough for me to dislike the movie.
And they made him a mutant, because why bother to explain anything when he can scream what his nickname is, bitch.
Oh, christ, you’re right. I completely forgot about that, too.
He’s a mutant in the Ultimate universe. It is easier than having to explain the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak.
X3 is an abomination.
/thread
I resisted the urge to scroll right to the bottom without reading and just comment “YES IT IS THAT BAD WHAT’S WRONG WITH YOU IT’S ONE OF THE MOST ATROCIOUS THINGS I’VE EVER SEEN” but I quelled that urge to carefully read and consider your points and came to the following conclusion:
YES IT IS THAT BAD WHAT’S WRONG WITH YOU IT’S ONE OF THE MOST ATROCIOUS THINGS I’VE EVER SEEN!!!
This movie was on tv this weekend. Upon re-watching it I realized that Angel is actually in this movie, that blew my mind.
And Angel is played by Ben Foster, who bakes a good crazy. What a waste.
Do you think Angel will be in the Apocalypse film?
It seems like in this article you’ve laid out some excuses for why the movie is terrible. That doesn’t change that fact that it’s still terrible though.
Unless a T-800 went back and killed Ratner before he directed this excrement…yes it’s just as bad a you remember.
Have not read the article yet my answer is YES, IT REALLY REALLY IS BAD, BATMAN & ROBIN LEVELS OF BAD.
I wouldn’t go that far…
Let’s not get crazy…
Fox is to blame heavily for certain aspects of this.
For one, Singer wanted to make X3, he just was going to make Superman Returns first and then come back and make X3. Fox didn’t want this and then hired Mathew Vaughn to try to beat Singer to the theaters. Vaughn left and instead of delaying the film, they hired Ratner, who crapped it up even more.
Marsden got screwed over in this movie because he was also going to be in Superman Returns. Fox got angry about this and decreed that Cyclops would be killed off after very little screen time and quite unceremoniously.
The Fox executives at this time were very vindictive. But X3 ended up being successful even with the hack at the helm, so I’m sure they didn’t care that the movie is bad.
Depending on who you ask, Singer getting screwed out of the points that were rightly his were also a big part of that.
None of the X-Men movies are good just different shades of terrible, the only thing they did right was casting. I think most of us were super hyped for X3 because it was the first that hinted it might touch on something epic from the comics. Even if it fell on its ass I consider it better than anything the first two movies tried to achieve.
this guy…
It’s a mediocre movie, lukewarm, which often can be as bad (if not worse) than bad movies. Bad movies are something you can at least make fun of and watch for the awfulness, movies like this are just “meh,” generally forgotten, and then delegated to an afternoon on FX where they belong.
How could the butt link not lead to this?
