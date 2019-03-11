Getty Image

2 Chainz’s highly anticipated fifth solo album, Rap Or Go To The League practically set hip-hop Twitter on fire on the eve of its release a few weeks ago. At this point, 2 Chainz has unabashedly proven to even his harshest critics that he’s as much of a rap god as he is a trap god by showing off the upper echelon of his lyrical dexterity, revealing more of his often cloaked vulnerability, and using resonant social commentary to create his most sonically cohesive work to date. However, while Rap Or Go To The League amounts to an All-Star showcase of his “Tru” lyrical talent, the burning question remains: How close is the man born Tauheed Epps to becoming an undisputed G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) in hip-hop?

Recognition as an all-time G.O.A.T. in hip-hop is a subjective thing because no two perspectives on the genre are alike due to generational gaps and tastes. What can be universally agreed upon, though, is to even be in the conversation, a rapper’s career needs to have made such a massive impact on hip-hop and the surrounding culture that their music and other contributions will always be remembered. That remembrance can manifest as either a monumental and/or groundbreaking, highly-praised album (or albums), along with a broad catalog that contains lots of hits (cult or mainstream) and immaculate deep cuts. Other elements include consistently having great chemistry with equally legendary peers and predecessors, a long track record of success inside and outside the music industry (be it as a mainstream or indie artist), and/or becoming a trendsetting outlier in pop culture, for example, the impact Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z have had outside just music.

2 Chainz — then known as Tity Boi — began the earliest stages of his career as a member of Playaz Circle, with his close friend Dolla Boy in the late ’90s. At the turn of the millennium, the pair would meet Ludacris in College Park, Atlanta where he worked as a local radio DJ. Eventually, Tity Boi would be the first to sign to Luda’s Disturbing Tha Peace Records with Dolla Boy following his lead much later.

During the early 2000s, Ludacris and his Disturbing Tha Peace crew dominated Billboard charts and radio airwaves, ushering in Atlanta hip-hop’s national takeover. Listening to the lyricist-turned-actor-turned-entrepreneur’s first several projects during his prime, it wasn’t hard to recognize that the former Alabama State University basketball star was one of the premier lyricists from Luda’s ATL bred crew. On each album from the DTP catalog, Tity Boi’s scene-stealing verses resonated with Luda fans through his consistently inspired delivery, like on their posse cut, “N.S.E.W.,” I-20’s “Fighting In The Club,” and Ludacris’ “We Got.” However, unlike his peers Shawnna, Chingy, and the previously mentioned I-20, it took Tauheed quite a while before he was able to break out alongside Dolla Boy — let alone as a solo act.

When Playaz Circle finally reunited for their debut Supply And Demand, (which is shamefully missing from streaming services along with their entire discography) and scored their first Billboard charting hit, “Duffle Bag Boy” in 2007 with Lil Wayne on the unforgettable hook, the tandem proved their commercial value in the market. It’s obvious that Weezy, who would soon join 2 Chainz on their collaborative Collegrove album nine years later, gave his Atlanta peer a game-changing assist that helped catapult Tauheed to his first taste of stardom. But it was 2 Chainz’s own star power, due to a combination of high caliber wordplay and flamboyant delivery paired with his thick, southern dialect, and the allure of a laid-back, yet poised persona that cemented his status. He and Ludacris were both certainly aware of his own value when he requested his walking papers from DTP around 2010. At the time, this was a risky move because historically, there were not a lot of rappers who could break out of platinum-selling rap cliques and garner interest and notoriety by themselves.

Through a steady stream of consistently solid mixtapes like his Trap-A-Velli series beginning in 2009, Codeine Cowboy (February 2011), and TRU REALigion (November 2011), matched with his prolific touring between clubs and colleges across the country all during 2007-2011, 2 Chainz gradually grew his fanbase from a down-south-cult following to a nationwide legion. This period laid down the necessary groundwork for his future as a trendsetting figure at the intersection of hip-hop and mainstream pop culture. But up until recently, a lot of 2 Chainz’s content revolved mainly around the typical trap themes. This included a focus on accumulating obscene wealth, gratuitous sex, surviving drug wars, and gloriously overcoming poverty in Atlanta (with some rare, yet compelling intro/retrospection here and there). Still, his witty wordplay, infectious songwriting, and nimble bars easily stand toe-to-toe with his peers, T.I., Ludacris, Future, Young Jeezy, and even Lil Wayne himself.