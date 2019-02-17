50 Cent Faces Alleged Death Threat From NYPD Cop, ‘Shoot Him On Sight’

Instagram

Brooklyn Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez is under investigation by the NYPD for allegedly commanding his fellow officers to shoot 50 Cent last June.

Gonzalez is the commanding officer of the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park. He made the alleged order in a meeting before 50 Cent was expected to appear at an NYPD sanctioned boxing match later that evening in the Bronx.

The NY Daily News reports a witness claims Gonzalez told his officers if they saw 50 Cent at the boxing match, they should pull out their guns and “shoot him on sight.”

“The inspector just said that at roll call,” the witness said.

Gonzalez remains active on duty, as he has been for over 30 years, while the Internal Affairs Bureau investigates the situation. Gonzalez allegedly played the incident off as a bizarre joke.

50 Cent commented on the story on his Twitter.

This is how I wake up this morning, 🤷🏽‍♂️ This guy Emanuel Gonzales is a dirty cop abusing his POWER. The sad part is this man still has a badge and a gun.

I take this threat very seriously and im consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward. pic.twitter.com/5HWk2tqYFo — 50cent (@50cent) February 17, 2019

“Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward,” a representative for 50 Cent said. “He is concerned that he was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD and even more concerned that Gonzalez continues to carry a badge and a gun.

Before the roll call incident, Gonzalez was known to have beef with the “In Da Club” rapper; Gonzalez filed an aggravated harassment against him over an Instagram comment. 50 Cent was commenting on a news story that Gonzalez was accused of leading to the shutdown of NYC club Love and Lust. 50 Cent commented “get the strap,” which is slang for saying “grab the gun.”

In the harassment claim, Gonzalez said that he was in “fear for his safety” when many of 50 Cent’s Instagram followers made similar statements to the rapper including, “F–k this commander” and “Blast this fool.” 50 Cent deleted the Instagram post and the department investigated Gonzalez’s claims, but no charges were ultimately filed.

Gonzalez was sued by Imran (Star) Jairam, owner of the Love and Lust club in New York, after claims that he demanded 11 round-trip plane tickets to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, free of charge. After Jairam denied Gonzalez the free tickets, the 72nd Precinct bombarded the club with violations. The court papers claim that the club lost their liquor license and shut down as a result of the violations imposed by Gonzalez’s precinct.

“This just shows his personality,” Jairam said when asked about the alleged 50 Cent death threat. “This is a guy who should be protecting us.”