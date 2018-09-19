There’s at least one person who didn’t appreciate Lil Pump and Kanye West’s “hoe-appreciation” anthem, “I Love It.” Amber Rose took to Instagram to share her frustration with the double standard she sees on display through the song’s lyrics and how they contradict earlier statements made by one of its creators.

“Two men made a song that said, ‘You’re such a f*cking hoe, I love it,’ but if I refer to myself as a hoe, take back any derogatory label and turn it into a positive or be confident in my sexuality in anyway, muf*ckas need 30 showers and I’m literally the evilest person on Earth,” she wrote. “Yet everyone wants to take my f*cking swag but look down on me?”

The incident refers to a 2015 interview Kanye gave to The Breakfast Club radio morning show in which West joked, “It’s very hard for a woman to wanna be with someone that’s been with Amber Rose. I had to take thirty showers before I got with Kim [Kardashian].”

Amber believes that the reason that many look down on her is due to her past. “I get it, I was an Actual Stripper, I’m not worthy,” she elaborated. This, of course, highlights the inconsistent way in which she’s portrayed. “I Love It” was debuted, ironically enough, at the first Pornhub Awards, directed by none other than Kanye himself, who also designed some rather risqué apparel to commemorate the occasion. It’s easy to see why Amber Rose is frustrated. As she notes in the caption, she does the annual SlutWalk to reclaim derogatory terms for women but if she takes more criticism for doing so than Kanye and Pump do for using the same language, there’s a clear gap in logic that needs some explanation.