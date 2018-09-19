View this post on Instagram
This is not about the Artists and Talent in these videos. I am extremely frustrated. Every single year I put my blood, sweat and tears into my slutwalk. I did not create the SlutWalk movement. I did, however bring it to the forefront for this generation. People remind of this daily, through their deliberate attacks and evil comments. It becomes extremely frustrating when brands are “inspired” 👀 by the movement and curate my actual life story and use it as a marketing tool. The Amber Rose SlutWalk and SlutWalks all around the globe, do not receive the attention or support they deserve. I do interview after interview to bring more awareness about the equality issues we deal with as women and people….. Body shaming, Fat shaming, slut shaming and victim blaming. I take a lot of punches and a lot of scrutiny and I’m cool with that cuz I do it for the greater good. I also DON’T do it for the recognition AT ALL but God Damn Bruh smh. I remember a few years back I used to put #MILFIN and #MILF on all of my post to only see a music video about milfs that I was not invited to be in… cool. I get it, I was an Actual Stripper, I’m not worthy 🙄 then I show up to the VMAs with my team with outfits that say slut and faggot etc and I go online and see huge brands take that and run with it and still no phone call. Two men made a song that said “you’re such a fucking hoe I love it” but if I refer to myself as a hoe, take back any derogatory label and turn it into a positive or be confident in my sexuality in anyway mufuckas need 30 showers and I’m literally the evilest person on earth yet everyone wants to take my fucking swag but look down on me? Shits annoying af But I’ll continue to be A trendsetter and help women – The Real Bad Guy
There’s at least one person who didn’t appreciate Lil Pump and Kanye West’s “hoe-appreciation” anthem, “I Love It.” Amber Rose took to Instagram to share her frustration with the double standard she sees on display through the song’s lyrics and how they contradict earlier statements made by one of its creators.
“Two men made a song that said, ‘You’re such a f*cking hoe, I love it,’ but if I refer to myself as a hoe, take back any derogatory label and turn it into a positive or be confident in my sexuality in anyway, muf*ckas need 30 showers and I’m literally the evilest person on Earth,” she wrote. “Yet everyone wants to take my f*cking swag but look down on me?”
The incident refers to a 2015 interview Kanye gave to The Breakfast Club radio morning show in which West joked, “It’s very hard for a woman to wanna be with someone that’s been with Amber Rose. I had to take thirty showers before I got with Kim [Kardashian].”
Amber believes that the reason that many look down on her is due to her past. “I get it, I was an Actual Stripper, I’m not worthy,” she elaborated. This, of course, highlights the inconsistent way in which she’s portrayed. “I Love It” was debuted, ironically enough, at the first Pornhub Awards, directed by none other than Kanye himself, who also designed some rather risqué apparel to commemorate the occasion. It’s easy to see why Amber Rose is frustrated. As she notes in the caption, she does the annual SlutWalk to reclaim derogatory terms for women but if she takes more criticism for doing so than Kanye and Pump do for using the same language, there’s a clear gap in logic that needs some explanation.
