Getty Image

Andre 3000 hasn’t exactly been super active musically since the end of Outkast, but he’s usually good for at least a guest appearance or two per year. By that standard, he’s had a busy 2019 so far. Earlier this year, he was featured on James Blake’s “Where’s The Catch,” from his new Assume Form album. Today, Anderson .Paak released his second album of the past few months, Ventura, and it kicks off with the 3000-featuring “Come Home.”

In his verse, Andre details a relationship going south, all in his signature flow: “You’re all I need, all of me on my knees / Normally harmony, bumblebee, hummingbird / I’m a nerd, study you / What are you, WWF? / We fightin’, we might need counseling / Possibly moreso me / Sounds to me frowns’ll be grounds to leave.” That sentiment is echoed elsewhere on the track, like when .Paak sings on the chorus, “I’m beggin’ you (I beg) / I’m beggin’ you, please, come home (Please) / No one even begs anymore.”

Andre isn’t the only guest on the album, as .Paak also collaborated with Nate Dogg, Brandy, and others on Ventura.

Listen to “Come Home,” and the rest of Ventura, above.

Ventura is out now via Aftermath Entertainment. Get it here.