Andre 3000 Helps Anderson .Paak Kick Off ‘Ventura’ With An Apologetic Verse On ‘Come Home’

04.12.19 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Andre 3000 hasn’t exactly been super active musically since the end of Outkast, but he’s usually good for at least a guest appearance or two per year. By that standard, he’s had a busy 2019 so far. Earlier this year, he was featured on James Blake’s “Where’s The Catch,” from his new Assume Form album. Today, Anderson .Paak released his second album of the past few months, Ventura, and it kicks off with the 3000-featuring “Come Home.”

In his verse, Andre details a relationship going south, all in his signature flow: “You’re all I need, all of me on my knees / Normally harmony, bumblebee, hummingbird / I’m a nerd, study you / What are you, WWF? / We fightin’, we might need counseling / Possibly moreso me / Sounds to me frowns’ll be grounds to leave.” That sentiment is echoed elsewhere on the track, like when .Paak sings on the chorus, “I’m beggin’ you (I beg) / I’m beggin’ you, please, come home (Please) / No one even begs anymore.”

Andre isn’t the only guest on the album, as .Paak also collaborated with Nate Dogg, Brandy, and others on Ventura.

Listen to “Come Home,” and the rest of Ventura, above.

Ventura is out now via Aftermath Entertainment. Get it here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andre 3000
TAGSAnderson .PaakANDRE 3000Come HomeVenture
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP