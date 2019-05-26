Getty Image

Young rapper Lil Nas X‘s reputation of making guest appearances at music festivals grew at Boston Calling on Saturday. Back in April, the “Old Town Road” breakout star played his hit single at Stagecoach Fest with Diplo and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The latest guest appearance came Saturday night, as Lil Nas X made a special appearance Saturday night during Anderson .Paak‘s set at Boston Calling.

Anderson .Paak and his band had only mentioned a “special guest” would be gracing the stage, though Nas X was announced by the festival as appearing on Saturday. During the set, the band begin playing “Pony” by Ginuwine and the crowd went wild when they slowly transitioned into the opening chords of “Old Town Road.”

Lil Nas X waltzed on stage sporting his signature white cowboy hat and a black leather two piece with flames.

Lil Nas X, who’s song “Old Town Road Remix” has spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, looked beyond excited to meet Anderson .Paak. The “Make It Better” singer posted a video of their encounter to Instagram, where he asked if Lil Nas X was really from the country.

“Are you really from the country, bro? Where are you from? And you’ve never been on a horse?” Nas also shared that his brother is the “biggest fan” of .Paak.