Andre 3000 Is Just Walking Around Airports Playing The Flute Now

The enigmatic Andre 3000 has kept busy since Outkast stopped putting out albums and touring. Recently, the hip-hop icon wrote and recorded a song with Anderson .Paak (“Come Home“), and has acted in a few films and TV shows recently. But that still leaves a fair amount of free time. Outside of being a legend, what are Andre 3000’s hobbies? Is he in a book club?

I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS André 3000!!! 😍😍😍😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tqQ4C8HBh1 — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 14, 2019

It looks like Andre Benjamin has one eccentric pastime. On Friday afternoon, journalist Antonia Cereijido tweeted that she was strolling around the airport when she heard a guy playing the flute near her terminal. The guy looked suspiciously like Andre 3000.

“I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was Andre 3000,” Cereijido said. “And then it WAS Andre 3000!!!”

Of course I didn’t say anything good. Now I’m like… I should’ve talked about how good his verse on Solo is. And how my mom once had a dream he taught our family to dance the hey ya dance and we had achieved the American Dream. W/E NO REGRETS — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 14, 2019

Cereijido snapped a pic with the rapper, but apparently was so shell-shocked that she forgot to tell him what a legend he was. “Of course I didn’t say anything good,” Cereijido replied to a friend in another tweet. “Now I’m like… I should’ve talked about how good his verse on ‘Solo’ is. And how my mom once had a dream he taught our family to dance the [‘Hey Ya’] dance and we had achieved the American Dream. W/E NO REGRETS.”

Check out her account of the run-in above, and I guess be on the lookout for Andre 3000 and his flute next time you’re at an airport.