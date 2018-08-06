Getty Image

For a kid born and raised in Mississippi, it was odd to watch BET’s Rap City, MTV’s Yo!, and other mainstream music outlets bend south in the mid to late ‘90s when hip-hop was still east and west coast dominated. The Third Coast — as the Deep South would come to be called — was still little more than a third wheel. At that time, rap in the south was an interregional phenomenon: A game of underground, homegrown syndicates hubbed in New Orleans, Memphis, Houston, and Atlanta and propelled by tape-swapping and word of mouth. It was grassroots.

In 1995 when OutKast’s Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik managed to reach platinum status despite the opinions of industry purists who “talked down” on southern hip-hop, it was a harbinger signaling an outgrowth of the subgenre’s mere interregional appeal. Andre was still “Dre” sans 3000 at The Source Awards in August 1995 when he and Big Boi won Best New Rap Group — and were met with the heckles instead of applause from an elitist New York hip-hop audience. Dre’s brazen, quick-witted response to their chagrin was a declaration that would be heralded as a royal rap mandate for decades ahead.

Chances are, you’re already familiar with the line I’m talking about — the one most often quoted as:

“The South got somethin’ to say.”

To state what should be the obvious, the above quote is not what Andre said.

What he said was “…Da Souf got sum to say…”

Indeed, Andre’s words foretold a seismic industry shift that saw hip-hop proper’s country cousin birth two decades of platinum-certified, chart-topping records that would not only come to dominate east coast airwaves, but indelibly influence the aesthetic future of its entire rap scene — marking the sonic and production styles of a host of east coast rappers and producers (Kool G Rap, P Diddy, Jay-Z, Dipset, 50 Cent, etc.) who readily embraced the culture and commercial viability of the very locale their regional comrades initially boo’d from the mainstream stage.

On the twenty-third anniversary of one of the most talked-about statements in hip-hop history, it’s mind-boggling to imagine that of the numerous academic essays and mainstream think pieces written over the course of two decades mentioning Andre’s words, not one of them transcribes the line as it was actually spoken. Furthermore, it’s proof that mistranslations as subtle as this one can linger forever undetected or, worse, appear innocuous: A simple means of standardizing slang, a harmless “editorial” measure.

In reality, this sort of quiet erasure constitutes the type of centuries-old intellectual violence Black artforms have always been subject to; the kind that occurs when a member of an outside (or colonizing) culture commodifies a minority culture’s way of life. As it pertains to mainstream musings on hip-hop, the furious frenzy of white writers, editors, and academics writing about hip-hop find themselves at a cultural impasse during the transcription and interpretation process.