All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Okay, so, last week’s rumored Lil Wayne release was a bust, causing rap fans no short amount of vexation, but this week, Weezy F. Baby’s long-awaited return to rap’s spotlight is definitely coming — he promised. In any case, Lil Wayne isn’t the only rapper looking for a little vindication this week. Both of the other big releases slated to drop within the next few days have varying levels of expectation after each of their last projects left something to be desired.

For Logic, it was a sense of fun and self-awareness on his last release, Everybody. While those two principles might seem mutually exclusive, they aren’t as much at odds as you’d think. For one thing, where everybody was way too enamored of its overly complicated overarching conceit, it also missed the mark when it came to crafting hit records that make the listener nod their head, tap their feet, or shake their body parts — to put it simply, it was too busy trying to get you to think to get you to dance.

Logic seems pretty aware of the album’s shortcomings, turning the running “mixtape Logic is better than album Logic” joke from social media into a self-effacing skit along with his Rick And Morty co-stars on this year’s follow-up mixtape/EP, Bobby Tarantino. That awareness can serve him well as he returns to his roots with the latest installment of his Young Sinatra series this weekend, this time as a retail album rather than a free mixtape.

Finally, Kanye West has a chance to un-MAGA-fy his public image with Yandhi — if the mysterious project turns out to be an album and not, say, some new flavor of Yeezus-brand fruity bubble gum or something. It’s been hard to tell what the unpredictable, multi-hyphenate creative is focusing on lately, as his clothing brand’s promotion has been all over the place, he’s been more interested in directing porn awards than finishing albums on time, and production has overridden rapping as his musical outlet of choice.

However, a recent change of scenery and revived creative partnership with Chance The Rapper have sparked optimism among some; whether he’s cynically grasping for public approval or genuinely taking steps back from the brink of the conservative cliff he’s been tiptoeing of late, he at least seems to be headed in the right direction for some much-needed damage control.