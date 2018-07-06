Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s video for “Apesh*t” was artistic in more ways than one: It was creatively and beautifully shot, and it was filmed in The Louvre, one of the most iconic art museums in the world. The video was shot in a completely empty Louvre back in May, and now the museum wants to share the experience the Carters had to more people: The museum now offers a guided tour based on the “Apesh*t” video.

The “Apesh*t” video shows the power couple standing in front of several works, and the 90-minute guided tour, which the Louvre calls a “thematic trail,” goes over all of seventeen of them. The tour features information about the following pieces: “Winged Victory of Samothrace,” “Madonna of the Green Cushion” by Solario, “Pietà” by Rosso Fiorentino, “Mona Lisa” by Leonardo da Vinci, “The Wedding Feast at Cana” by Veronese, “The Raft of the Medusa” by Géricault, “The Ghosts of Paolo and Francesca Appear to Dante and Virgil” by Scheffer, “Officer of the Chasseurs Commanding a Charge” by Géricault, “The Coronation of Napoleon” by David, “Madame Récamier” by David, “The Oath of the Horatii” by David, “The Intervention of the Sabine Women” by David, “Ceiling of the Galerie d’Apollon,” “Venus de Milo,” “Roman copy of Hermes Fastening his Sandal by Lysippos,” “Great Sphinx of Tanis,” and “Portrait of a Black Woman.”

The tour is currently available to take Wednesday through Sunday. If you can’t actually make it to The Louvre, the website for the tour offers a ton of information about all the works in the “Apesh*t” video.

Learn more about the guided tour here, and watch the “Apesh*t” video above.