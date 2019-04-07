Netflix Just Teased A Documentary About Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella Set

Getty Image

Beyoncé fans think they’ve cracked the code to a vague photo shared by Netflix on Twitter, which seems to suggest the existence of a documentary about Bey’s legendary Coachella 2018 performance. The photo shows Greek-style lettering that reads “HOMECOMING” on a yellow background.

While Netflix gave no further information other than a release date, Bey fans noticed the typeface in the photo is the same used for Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella merch.

.@Netflix appears to be teasing a Beyoncé project for the release date of April 17. The colors and greek font matches Beyoncé’s #Coachella merch. pic.twitter.com/qcDRnxttnl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 7, 2019

The HOMECOMING release date falls on the first weekend of Coachella 2019, which would be very fitting for a documentary about the festival.

Beyonce releasing Homecoming during Coachella weekend. We're getting Beychella 2.0. I'm shooketh! https://t.co/vs4siwYsOe — Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) April 7, 2019

Beyoncé made history during her performance. “Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella,” Beyoncé announced at the end of her headlining set. Bey took the stage to a crew of dozens of dancers and a marching band, leading into her hit song “Crazy in Love.” Jay Z joined the singer on stage for a performance of “Déjà Vu.” Beyoncé’s sister and fellow musician Solange also took the stage for a lively rendition of “Get Me Bodied.” Finally, Destiny’s Child reunited to grace the crowd with “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name,” and “Soldier.”

If it’s true that HOMECOMING is in fact about Beyoncé’s legendary 2-hour Coachella performance, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at all of these songs and more.

The documentary HOMECOMING will be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide on April 17.