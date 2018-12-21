Getty Image

Around this time of year, there is generally a relative lack of high-profile new music releases: Like many of us, our favorite musicians also want to settle down and take it easy during the holidays. That has left fans hungry for new music, apparently so much so that they decided to take action and share “new” releases themselves. Last night, a pair of albums from Beyonce and a new one from SZA were leaked online, but it turns out that none of them were legitimate and they are no longer available on streaming services.

The Beyonce albums — uploaded under the name Queen Carter and titled Have Your Way and Back Up, Rewind — featured demos and unreleased tracks, but were mostly made up of previously released songs. Among them were “Hey Goldmember” from the Beyonce-starring film Austin Powers In Goldmember, “Hollywood” from Jay-Z’s 2006 album Kingdom Come, a bonus track from 2003’s Dangerously In Love titled “What’s It Gonna Be,” and others.

As for SZA’s album, Comethru was uploaded under the name Sister Solana and it included songs featuring Kendrick Lamar, credited as King Kenny. Neither Beyonce nor her representatives have addressed the leaks yet, but SZA took to Instagram and wrote of her “album,” “These are random scratches from 2015. Def not new new! But…creative? And Scary? Lol HEARD U THO…I SWEAR the new is coming.” TDE president Punch also addressed the leak, writing on Twitter last night, “There is no new SZA album out. Old songs were stolen and leaked. We are currently fixing the issue. Please feel free to continue enjoying Ctrl until the next album is ready.”

ITS OK SIS WE GON SLAP EM ANYWAY @sza pic.twitter.com/RRB3DtYIhs — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) December 21, 2018

There is no new SZA album out. Old songs were stolen and leaked. We are currently fixing the issue. Please feel free to continue enjoying Ctrl until the next album is ready. -Punchino from TDE — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) December 21, 2018

Had these releases been real, Beyonce’s would have been her second album of the year after The Carters’ Everything Is Love and her first solo album since 2016’s Lemonade, and SZA’s would have been the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl.