Big Freedia Delivers The Essence Of New Orleans Bounce On Her New ‘3rd Ward Bounce’ EP

06.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

You may know Big Freedia’s voice from records like Drake’s “Nice For What” and Beyonce’s “Formation” – and should probably be more familiar than that – but now she’s offered a chance to enjoy her in her own element on her new 3rd Ward Bounce EP. The rapper, performer, and reality star released the 5-song EP today after giving us a taste with the “Rent” single earlier this May. It seems like Freedia has triumphed above the tragic loss of her brother at the end of 2017 and got creative, releasing this EP just a month after announcing it.

Those who enjoyed “Nice For What’s” frenetic, New Orleans bounce-influenced drum programming should dive ass-first into 3rd Ward Bounce, the aptly titled exhibition of one of New Orleans’ trademark sounds. Freedia is one of today’s chief purveyors of New Orleans Bounce, with her deep twang serving as the ominous Simon Says for twerking at her fun-loving, ass-shaking shows. 3rd Ward Bounce brings the experience home with five tracks that are sure to take the turn-up to maximum velocity.

Freedia declares it’s “showtime” then jumps into some double-time rhymes over a pulsing production infused with a jazzy horn. Singer Erica Falls salutes “the second line” on the album’s title track, while “Play” turns the energy down just a notch with Freedia. The 5-song exhibition is probably about all your knees will need – before you go back to track one and dance some more. You can stream and purchase 3rd Ward Bounce here on a number of providers, and stream on Spotify below.

TAGS3rd Ward Bouncebig freedianew orleans bounce

