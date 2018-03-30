



Getty Image

For artists of any genre, switching up their style can be a risky proposition. This probably goes double for hip-hop, with its quirky subgenres and fickle fans; taking a creative left turn can hurt as often as it can help. Cardi B is learning that now with the split reaction to her latest single, “Be Careful.”

While Cardi has become known for massive, trappy, club anthems, “Be Careful” is a departure in more ways than one. It displays tenderness and vulnerability, a far cry from “these is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes.” Rather than a speaker-shaking, drunk-all-night-in-the-club, street anthem, “Be Careful” is stripped-down and self-contained, inflected with hints of the Latin music Cardi grew up on as she reflects on a past, broken relationship.

She also borrows the bridge from Lauryn Hill‘s 1998 The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill single “The Ex Factor” for her hook, intoning, “Care for me, care for me / Always said that you’d be there for me, there for me / Boy, you better treat me carefully, carefully.” While she shows intriguing growth on the new track, stretching her boundaries beyond the pop-oriented material she’s released since “Bodak Yellow” blew up the charts, not everyone is happy about the new direction of “Be Careful” or the homage to Lauryn Hill. The claws came out on Twitter, with fans on both sides angrily dismissing any opposing views.

I JUST WANT TO KNOW WHO CLEARED THAT LAURYN HILL SAMPLE FOR CARDI B ! — Aliko Dangote (@Eteboomin_) March 29, 2018

Cardi Bs flow on ‘Be Careful’ was ALL over the place. She was channeling to many female artists at once while sounding like she had peanut butter in her mouth. She tried to hit us with Lauryn Hill, Foxy Brown and Lil’Kim flow all at once. Would I give it another listen? pic.twitter.com/8YttXAMdht — Aquarius Zaddy (@quitfeenin) March 30, 2018

Cardi B "Be Careful" was dope, gave me Lauryn Hill Ex factor vibes.. yall be hating for no reason lol — Yung Jules (@iHateYungJules) March 30, 2018

MY THOUGHTS: ‘Be Careful’ is perfect but raw. Y’all expecting trap music, that’s too easy. Glad Cardi B is showing variety. It has Jamaican undertones, it’s so New York, lyrics has substance & it’s a song you play & vibe to. I love the Lauryn Hill reference. #BeCareful @IAmCardiB — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) March 30, 2018

cardi b swears shes lauryn hill cuz she broke her record…… like sis…… you make mediocre stripper bops……. — r (@FOXBOOGlE) March 29, 2018

Cardi should've let Lauryn Hill sing the hook since Lauryn was one of the song writers on Be careful – she even tried to do a tune on Ex Factor pic.twitter.com/VuBBrawBvE — JIMI (@ardiphithecus) March 30, 2018

This new Cardi B “Be Careful” is Dope… Relatable concept. Nice switch up on singing the hook. Lauryn Hill reference was perfect. Solid bars. Definitely got a hit on her hands. Album should do great numbers! #WellDone #CardiB 🔥👍🏽 — Xavier Derrell (@XavierDerrell) March 30, 2018

Do ppl trash talking Be Careful realize it was cowritten by Lauryn Hill? Not everything has to be in your face, let people be creative & stripped down. Appreciate the risk Cardi took, not to mention dope emotionally resonate lyrics and a beat I personally can't stop jamming to. — cody (@BFGscotty) March 30, 2018

Do we really need/want a Cardi B album? — Lauren (@Solodeauxleaux) March 30, 2018

Okay! So I listened 2 be careful a few more times. What I do appreciate about the song is the beat, the Lauryn Hill inspired hook, and the way Cardi put her feelings out there. The song is still a lil dry but I found some high keys about it. — The Haitian M’Baku (@jaspyology) March 30, 2018

Judging from some of the reactions, it appears to be worth noting once again how sample credit works. Because Cardi interpolated lyrics from Hill’s single, Hill needed to be credited as a writer. That means that she also receives a percentage of the revenue from the track, depending on whatever deal negotiated for the split. The same goes for the Wu-Tang credit on Lauryn’s song, which naturally transfers to Cardi’s credits as well.

Lauryn Hill is credited as a co-writer on Cardi B's "Be Careful" because it samples "Ex-Factor" from 1998's "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." https://t.co/6pHWHlabd1 — Andres Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) March 30, 2018

Wu-Tang Clan members are also credited as songwriters on Cardi B's "Be Careful." I believe it's because they were credited as songwriters on Lauryn Hill's "Ex-Factor." That song borrowed from Wu-Tang's "Can It Be All So Simple." https://t.co/Y0fF7xtByp — Andres Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) March 30, 2018

Growth within hip-hop can be difficult to accomplish. While it can expand a rapper’s range and even change the genre as a whole, as it did for Drake, you can also get a Common Electric Circus situation, where you grow too fast for a fanbase’s tastes and have to hope to recapture them with a later return to form as he did on Be. Of course, “Be Careful” will get plenty of spin, so fans will have lots of chances for the track to grow on them, but it also changes the expectations for Cardi’s upcoming debut album Invasion Of Privacy. Anyone expecting ten more songs like “Bodak Yellow” might end up disappointed, but for fans who were ready to see Belcalis Almanzar finally spread her wings, “Be Careful” is the first indication that we might get to see more of the real Cardi, which is what made us love her in the first place.