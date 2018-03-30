Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The newest track from Cardi B’s highly anticipated first album has dropped, starting the countdown until the release of Invasion of Privacy in just one week. The current queen of rap will be the musical guest on SNL to coincide with the release on Friday, April 6th. The track, “Be Careful” features plenty of rap, a few allusions to her real-life drama and rumored pregnancy, and even has some singing tossed in during the chorus.

MY NEW SONG “BE CAREFUL” DROPS TONIGHT !!!!everywhere ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wJEPa8xFCg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 30, 2018

As most will do, Cardi B announced the release of the single earlier in the day on Twitter, spreading it everywhere at midnight and even a few places shortly before the official release. According to early reports, the song itself seems to be influenced by her relationship with Offset from Migos. Even if it isn’t, the words are the type of lyrics that the hip-hop community will pore for gossip: