Getty Image

Yesterday, it was announced that Cardi B would be postponing her upcoming Femme It Forward shows in upstate New York this weekend, but no explanation was given — until now. TMZ revealed that Cardi was forced to cancel another concert — a Memorial Day Weekend concert in Maryland at 92Q Spring Bling Festival — due to complications from cosmetic surgeries she recently underwent.

Cardi openly admitted to fans via social media that she’d gotten liposuction after her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards prompted speculation she’d had her abs sculpted. She denied having the more complex surgery, but admitted that she did have fat removed and that balancing recovery with her busy work schedule meant she couldn’t “even feel my body, sh*t hurts.” She told Entertainment Tonight she was forthcoming about the surgery because she wanted to “explain to people how hard it is to process” the procedure. “I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy.”‘ She also admitted that “I shouldn’t really be performing” during a performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis. “I should have canceled today because moving too much is gonna f*ck up my lipo. But bitch, I’m still gonna get this money bag.”

Now, it seems, she’ll have to take it easy for at least a little while. We’re sure the money bags will wait for her to come back.

