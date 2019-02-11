Uproxx/Getty

Women dominated at last night’s Grammys. Female artists took home hardware in many major categories, from Best Dance Record to Kacey Musgraves nabbing Album of the Year. Another big female winner was Cardi B. The 26-year-old Instagram personality-turned-pop superstar became the first woman to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album. And while Cardi appeared overcome with joy at last night’s ceremony, she was singing a slightly different tune on Monday.

In a video posted to her Instagram that has since been deleted, the artist delivered an impassioned response to those who have questioned how deserving she was of the win. “I’m seeing a lot of sh*t today and I saw a lot of sh*t last night. And, I’m sick of this sh*t! I worked hard for my motherf*ckin’ album!” she said, addressing the world bare-faced and recording the video from what appears to be her bathroom. “I remember, last year, when I didn’t won [sic] for ‘Bodak Yellow,’ everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed! Cardi got snubbed!’ Now, this year’s a f*cking problem?” She then went on to detail the difficulties of dealing with mounting expectations and recording and completing Invasion of Privacy in the midst of an unplanned pregnancy.

Cardi has something to say 🗣 pic.twitter.com/MpsmbFmlbA — ♡ (@ThinkFenty) February 11, 2019

And while Cardi may feel frustrated with the horde of detractors, many of her peers — including Chance the Rapper — continue to sing her praises.