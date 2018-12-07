Getty Image

Cardi B’s Grammy nomination announcement didn’t go as expected, prompting her to ask for “do-over” on Twitter. She tweeted “This is not How expected to find out I’m nominated for a Grammy,” along with a video of the exact moment, taken from a TV report about a completely unrelated moment.

This is not How expected to find out I’m nominated for a Grammy 😩😩😂I need a do over 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️😩 pic.twitter.com/aCt5WH6ZwZ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2018

The “Money” rapper found out about her nomination for Album Of The Year in a less-than-ideal fashion, as reporters gathered outside a New York courthouse where she was released without bail after being arraigned on charges of assault and reckless endangerment, which she received after allegedly sicking her crew on a pair of strip club bartenders suspected of sleeping with her husband Offset, whom she’s divorcing anyway. One of the reporters asked her how it feels to be nominated for a Grammy, which caught her off-guard. “I am?” she wondered, before asking the really important question: “How many?”

As it happens, she’s nominated for six awards, including Album Of The Year for her debut, Invasion Of Privacy, Record Of The Year for her single “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, Best Rap Album, Best Pop/Duo Performance for her feature on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” and Rap Performance for her single “Be Careful.”

As to her court issues, TMZ reports the judge released her with no bail, saying she isn’t a flight risk, and warned her not to have any contact with the twins she was accused of having attacked. Her trial date was set for next month.