Lil Nas X faces a unique challenge at the moment. “Old Town Road” is the biggest song in the world, but he also can’t really put on full-blown concerts, because he doesn’t have many other songs besides his hit yet. He’s found a clever way to make it work, though. Instead of performing his own sets, he’s been popping up at other people’s shows as a special guest to perform the track. So far, he’s cameo’d during sets from Diplo, Anderson .Paak, and Cardi B to perform the track, and now he joined Cardi’s stage again, this time with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Cardi was performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam this weekend, and she brought out her two guests to perform the global smash. As usual, the crowd went nuts, Lil Nas X was enthusiastic, and a fun time was had by all.

Lil Nas X recently played the song for a decidedly younger audience, when he pulled up to an elementary school and performed it for some surprised and excited fifth graders.

Watch Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus perform “Old Town Road” above.

