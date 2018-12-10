Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Cardi B and Nicki Minaj collided at a New York Fashion Week party late this summer, the result was a flurry of headlines from across the entertainment publication world — even from outlets that almost never cover hip-hop. While some might see this as a good thing, raising her profile among a wider audience, Cardi doesn’t. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Cardi told host Maurice DuBois that she doesn’t think all publicity is good publicity.

When asked by DuBois whether the fight was “embarrassing” for Cardi, she told him, “It’s unnecessary. Am I embarrassed by anything I do? No.” She further elaborated that she believed the increased attention was actually “bad for business.” “”You know a lot of people like to say, any publicity is good publicity,” she said. “To me, it’s not because that takes away from people paying attention to your craft. It makes people not even care about your craft, they just wanna see drama.”

Of course, she may have a point. Within hours of announcing her impending split from Migos member Offset, social media was abuzz with Cardi B fans and Nicki Minaj fans trading jabs over Nicki’s potential response. Meanwhile, Nicki and Drake drew attention for the simple act of unfollowing each other on Instagram, with fans speculating that Drake’s feature on Meek Mill’s new album Championships was the cause after Meek — Nicki’s former beau — also collaborated with Cardi on another of the album’s songs. Whether the “drama” is good or bad for business remains up for debate, but until then, it doesn’t seem like the spotlight is getting any less intense.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.