It finally happened. Yesterday, Cardi B and Offset became new parents. The Invasion Of Privacy rapper shared the delightful news just this morning on Instagram, through an opulent picture of herself cradling her pregnant belly while surrounded by a huge array of flowers.

Cardi first unveiled the news of her pregnancy during her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live back in April, while performing the song “Be Careful.” Before then, speculation about the news was incessant over social media, but the rapper did all the she could to downplay the rumors. In fact, the name of her chart-busting album Invasion Of Privacy was derived from the fact that she wanted to keep some of the more personal aspects of her life out of the public eye.

In a recent and very candid interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi talked about the mental struggles she had to overcome as a new, expectant mother and a rising profile in the music world. “The media didn’t even let me tell people, and I hated that,” she told the magazine. “I really wanted to tell them [Atlantic Records] myself, to sit down with them and tell everybody that I am pregnant and I have a plan.”

Congratulations to the new parents!