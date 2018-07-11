Cardi B And Offset Welcomed Their New Baby Kulture Kiari Cephus Into The World

07.11.18 24 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

It finally happened. Yesterday, Cardi B and Offset became new parents. The Invasion Of Privacy rapper shared the delightful news just this morning on Instagram, through an opulent picture of herself cradling her pregnant belly while surrounded by a huge array of flowers.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi first unveiled the news of her pregnancy during her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live back in April, while performing the song “Be Careful.” Before then, speculation about the news was incessant over social media, but the rapper did all the she could to downplay the rumors. In fact, the name of her chart-busting album Invasion Of Privacy was derived from the fact that she wanted to keep some of the more personal aspects of her life out of the public eye.

In a recent and very candid interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi talked about the mental struggles she had to overcome as a new, expectant mother and a rising profile in the music world. “The media didn’t even let me tell people, and I hated that,” she told the magazine. “I really wanted to tell them [Atlantic Records] myself, to sit down with them and tell everybody that I am pregnant and I have a plan.”

Congratulations to the new parents!

Around The Web

TAGSCardi BKultureOffset

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP