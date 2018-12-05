Cardi B says that she her husband Offset — who is also the father of her infant daughter, Kulture — have broken up.

The Bronx-born, “Money” rapper posted the above video to her Instagram explaining that she and Offset have tried unsuccessfully to work things out “for a hot minute.” She also points out that they remain good friends and business partners and says that “it’s nobody’s fault. I guess we grew out of love.” She says that a divorce is imminent, but that the couple remains committed to co-parenting their daughter Kulture.

While she doesn’t give any details on exactly what prompted the breakup — the duo jokingly challenged each other to a sponsored “wrap battle” for Christmas on the video app TikTok just last week — rumors of infidelity have plagued the union for months, almost since Offset proposed to Cardi at Philadelphia Power House festival late last year.

Though the pair did hint at a breakup last year, she later playfully brushed it off as a tantrum over a missing blanket. Unfortunately, the rumors popped back up as recently as last month when Cardi allegedly ordered an attack on twin strip club bartenders who’d been suspected of cheating with Offset.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Offset, who is working on the release of his debut solo album, planned for release on his birthday next week, December 14. With the holidays right around the corner as well, it looks like the Migos member is going to be singing a less cheerful carol come Christmas day.

Update: Offset responded in the comments of Cardi’s post.