Cardi B Says She Doesn’t Plan On Having Any More Plastic Surgery

Cardi B is done going under the knife. In May, it was reported that the 26-year-old would be canceling a number of upcoming shows to allow herself to recover from complications due to recent cosmetic surgeries she had undergone. On Wednesday, Cardi informed her fans that those operations would probably be her last for a while.

I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

"I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain't getting surgery again, but let me tell you I haven't got a headache ever since," Cardi wrote adding two laughing emojis.

The “Press” rapper revealed the surgical complications that she was dealing with during an Instagram Live Session in May. “I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do,” she said at the time. Following the birth of her daughter Kulture, the rapper reportedly had a breast augmentation and liposuction procedures. However, despite doctors’ warnings, Cardi decided to continue with her jam-packed tour schedule rather than give herself a prolonged period to heal following the surgeries. According to reports, that decision resulted in the rapper developing severe swelling that inhibited her ability to move.

Now, having experienced the trials and tribulations of having and recovering from cosmetic surgery, it appears the Grammy Award-winner has decided to test other strategies for maintaining her pop star physique.

