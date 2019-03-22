Cardi B Filed Paperwork To Trademark Her Catchphrase ‘Okurrr’

As the Cardi B legend grows, so does the 26-year-old’s increasingly lucrative brand of playful social media antics, irreverent red carpet behavior, and unfiltered candidness. There is perhaps no better proof of this fact that than the news that the Bronx native has begun the legal process of trademarking what has essentially become her catchphrase.

On Thursday, The Blast reported that Cardi filed paperwork to trademark the word “Okurrr” for merchandising purposes. This means that one can expect to see her phrase emblazoned on everything from paper goods, like cups and posters, to pants, shirts, and hoodies sometime in the near future.

