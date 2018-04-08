Cardi B’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy has barely been out for 48 hours and due to a loophole it’s already well on it’s way to being certified gold. But loopholes aside it seems like everyone is loving her debut. As we reported earlier even Oprah has chimed in to say that she’s bumping the album. In fact, the amount of A-list talent who have been shouting out Cardi on social media is astonishing. Of course, surprise guests on the album like Chance, Sza, and <a href=”
i been holding on to this secret for months i was going to explode!!! i’m sooooo happy this is out and so DAMN PROUD OF YOU! i told you the first time i met you how much you deserved all of this and i will stand by that thru anything! you’re a sweet special HARD WORKING woman , everything coming to you was rightfully earned and deserves nothing but the highest respect. Ring ft me , INVASION OF PRIVACY OUT NOW, don’t hurt em sissssss!!! @iamcardib 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
//www.instagram.com/embed.js“>Kehlani are expected to promote it via social –it’s probably in their contract. But the outpouring of support from the music and entertainment community in general –Including Ellen Degeneres– is so broad it proves Cardi B is having a real moment. We might be witnessing the birth of something bigger than rap.
Here are a few of the stand out shout-outs from today.
Congratulations🙌🏾! Dropping ya 1st album is a feeling of happiness & proud that’s hard to explain🙏🏾Enjoy your blessings🙏🏾🙂
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 7, 2018
Aye @iamcardib girl you snapped! This album 🔥
— Rap Bruce Willis (@Logic301) April 7, 2018
Meanwhile, Top Dawg owner and rapper Punch has gone as far as to compare Cardi to Tupac over on his Twitter.
Cardi B is 2pac.
— Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) April 7, 2018
Hopefully, the positivity sticks around to energize Cardi through what promises to be a legendary SNL performance tonight.
