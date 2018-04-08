Getty Image

Cardi B's debut album Invasion Of Privacy has barely been out for 48 hours and due to a loophole it's already well on it's way to being certified gold. But loopholes aside it seems like everyone is loving her debut. As we reported earlier even Oprah has chimed in to say that she's bumping the album. In fact, the amount of A-list talent who have been shouting out Cardi on social media is astonishing. Of course, surprise guests on the album like Chance, Sza, and

Kehlani are expected to promote it via social –it's probably in their contract. But the outpouring of support from the music and entertainment community in general –Including Ellen Degeneres– is so broad it proves Cardi B is having a real moment. We might be witnessing the birth of something bigger than rap.

Here are a few of the stand out shout-outs from today.

Congratulations🙌🏾! Dropping ya 1st album is a feeling of happiness & proud that’s hard to explain🙏🏾Enjoy your blessings🙏🏾🙂 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 7, 2018

Aye @iamcardib girl you snapped! This album 🔥 — Rap Bruce Willis (@Logic301) April 7, 2018

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Apr 7, 2018 at 3:06pm PDT

Meanwhile, Top Dawg owner and rapper Punch has gone as far as to compare Cardi to Tupac over on his Twitter.

Cardi B is 2pac. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) April 7, 2018

Hopefully, the positivity sticks around to energize Cardi through what promises to be a legendary SNL performance tonight.