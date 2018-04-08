Cardi B’s Album Is Getting Shout Outs From P. Diddy And Being Compared To Tupac

04.07.18 1 hour ago

Cardi B's debut album Invasion Of Privacy has barely been out for 48 hours and due to a loophole it's already well on it's way to being certified gold. But loopholes aside it seems like everyone is loving her debut. As we reported earlier even Oprah has chimed in to say that she's bumping the album. In fact, the amount of A-list talent who have been shouting out Cardi on social media is astonishing. Of course, surprise guests on the album like Chance, Sza, and

Kehlani are expected to promote it via social –it's probably in their contract. But the outpouring of support from the music and entertainment community in general –Including Ellen Degeneres– is so broad it proves Cardi B is having a real moment. We might be witnessing the birth of something bigger than rap.

Here are a few of the stand out shout-outs from today.

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Meanwhile, Top Dawg owner and rapper Punch has gone as far as to compare Cardi to Tupac over on his Twitter.

Hopefully, the positivity sticks around to energize Cardi through what promises to be a legendary SNL performance tonight.

