Last summer, Cardi B gave birth to her daughter Kulture. Of course, pregnancy and childbirth can impact a mother’s body in a variety of ways, and Cardi has said that she has alternately struggled to lose and gain weight since the summer. Some people have apparently been criticizing Cardi for gaining weight recently, and now Cardi has responded to those “fans.”

Cardi took to Twitter to say that some fans have been “harassing” her, and to share a message for those folks: “BARDIGANG is harrassing me cause I’m gaining weight again. I might have to pull a tampon out my p*ssy so ya can stop. Like damn my baby ain’t even crawling yet can ya stop with the assumptions !”

BARDIGANG is harrassing me cause I’m gaining weight again🙄I might have to pull a tampon out my pussy so ya can stop ✋ Like damn my baby ain’t even crawling yet can ya stop with the assumptions ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019

Cardi has publicly discussed her weight multiple times since giving birth to Kulture in July. In August, she said on Instagram Live that she was considering getting liposuction to get rid of some extra weight, saying, “I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here. It’s not much but it’s like… I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach.”

In November, however, she said that she couldn’t stop losing weight and that it was upsetting: “I’ve been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight. And it’s so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [weight loss tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight I don’t like looking too skinny. […] I want to gain weight so bad. I’m really trying to gain weight ya’ll and it’s been hard and I don’t know how. After I gave birth, I was so thirsty to lose all the baby weight and now it’s so hard for me to gain weight and I hate it.”

Then, in January, she declared that she would be “getting my weight back all 2019.”

In more positive Kulture-related news, Cardi’s daughter is apparently a big fan of avocados:

BREAKING NEWS: Kulture loves Avocados 🥑 ❤️.She eats it sooo cute 💞💞 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2019

Cardi was seemingly in a mischievous mood yesterday, when she decided to tease her fans with a “big surprise” on Instagram, even though Instagram wasn’t working properly yesterday.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.