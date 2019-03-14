



Getty Image

2019 is Chance the Rapper’s year, apparently. Last month, fans learned that the Coloring Book rapper would be releasing his second studio album in July. On Thursday, the 25-year-old shared some big personal news with the world.

“New baby droppin September, ” the Chicago-native wrote in the caption to a post on Instagram. The photo was a screenshot of a message typed out on the Notes app. It read:

We pregnant again

It’s a girl

JESUS CHRIST

WE LOVE YOU GOD

The forthcoming daughter will be the second child for him and his wife Kirsten Corley. Chance, an artist adored nearly as much for his wholesome family-oriented disposition as his rapping, has famously spoken about his wife and first daughter, Kensli, in songs. “Tryna turn my baby mama to my fiancée / She like music, she from Houston like Auntie Yoncé / Man my daughter couldn’t have a better mother,” he rapped on 2016′ s “All We Got.”

Earlier this week, Chance turned his fianceé into his wife, marrying Corley — his partner of six years — in a star-studded ceremony near Newport Beach, California. Notable guests included legendary comedian Dave Chappelle and Chance’s collaborator and mentor Kanye West.

Newly-marrried and newly-expecting Chance will likely have his plate full as he preps the release of his new album in July.