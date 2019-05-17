Chance The Rapper Released His Thumping, New Single ‘Groceries’

Getty Image

Back in February, Chance The Rapper assured fans that he would they could expect a new project in July. Since then, he seems to gotten straight to work in the studio. Over the course of the last few months, snippets of new work have trickled out into the world. One such trickle was a snippet of a Murdabeatz-produced track that featured the eccentric Texas rapper TisaKroean. On Monday, Chance teased the song in a Triller video that he posted to Instagram and Twitter. On Thursday night, the song got its official release.

Tonight pic.twitter.com/WSyb4haaU8 — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 16, 2019

“Groceries” is presumed to be the first official single from what Chance is calling his debut “Owbum.” The Chicago-native has released three projects to date: 2012’s 10 Day mixtape, 2013’s Acid Rap, and, of course, 2016’s Grammy Award-winning Coloring Book. Chance has managed to achieve mainstream success and commercial appeal while remaining nominally independent of major label structures. Chance’s designation of this forthcoming project as his first studio album feels more like an acknowledgment of newly-minted status as a well-known, mainstream commodity than an indication of any sort of musical change.

If this first track is any indication, July should be a lot of fun. You can listen to “Groceries” below.