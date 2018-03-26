Getty Image

There’s a saying that posits that “all publicity is good publicity,” meaning that even negative attention benefits the recipient of the attention in some way. That may or may not be true, but it’s certainly a belief that Chance The Rapper seems to hold when it comes to all the questionable ads that have caused social media backlash of late.

“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views,” he opined via Twitter Sunday. “And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho.”