Getty Image

DMX may be best known for his gruff and aggressively clipped rap style, but another hallmark of the star’s early 2000’s run was his inclusion of impassioned prayers as intros and interludes on his dark, violent albums. They often provided a strange contrast with his borderline sadistic content, balancing the rugged DMX persona with his flawed Earl Simmons reality. It’s been a while since he was prominent in the rap, but it looks like X has maintained that spiritual center throughout the past decade of tribulation, managing to evoke that pathos with a fervent prayer to open the latest edition of Kanye West’s Sunday Service. As always, Kim Kardashian captured the video and shared via social media. Check it out below.

Kanye’s Sunday Service has likewise been a redemptive initiative on the part of the beleaguered producer after he spent the better part of 2018 politically trolling with his “Make America Great Again” hat and his insistence on playing up his connection to Donald Trump. After family, fans, and friends either turned on him or pushed him to course correct, Kanye finally gave up on politics after his name was associated with some rather poorly designed T-shirts. Now, he uses his newly found passion for choir direction to feed his creative impulses, resulting in some impressive arrangements of his biggest hits, a few far less vitriolic viral moments, and some truly adorable video of his daughter North West getting into the swing of things.

Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

DMX has also been looking for redemption after spending a little less than a year in prison for tax fraud, using that time to get sober and prepare for his It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot 20th-anniversary tour. He hasn’t made any announcements about new music yet, but at least we know he’s got Kanye’s number.