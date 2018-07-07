Watch Drake Throw Some Not-So-Subtle Shots At His Enemies In His ‘Behind Barz’ Freestyle

07.07.18 6 mins ago

Drake just dropped a pensive 25-song double album –- but he still has more to say. Drake did even more venting in a freestyle for London’s Link Up TV. The outlet has a Behind Barz series that showcases some of London’s rising hip-hop talent, but Drake made it a point to sound as hungry as those newcomers — with faux-accent in tow. Using a flow reminiscent of UK Drill artists like Loski and Kwengface, Drake delivered some menacing bars that may have been meant for Kanye West and Pusha T. Rolling Stone recently reported that Pusha may have learned about baby Adonis from an early version of “March 14th” that Drake played he and Kanye in Wyoming (while helping record Ye). Even though Drake’s beef is largely with Pusha, he threw numerous slugs likely meant for Kanye in the freestyle:

They wanna link when they got no chunes
They too worried about sellin’ out shoes
I don’t give a f*ck about jeans or crap
Or going to Milan or going to the Met

He also continued the tone of tracks like “Emotionless” and “8 to 10,” hinting at what J. Prince previously called “career-ending” information about Kanye that they decided to keep under wraps:

We came around and you showed us the most
I know so much sh*t that I cannot expose
I keep it inside and I laugh on my own
Got all the tea and I’m hottin’ it up
I need a shade mansion a room isn’t enough
You’re droppin’ some sh*t but that sh*t was a bust
They got no direction, they’re followin’ us

The freestyle may have been recorded a week ago, as Drake posted a picture of himself in the Link Up TV booth on his Instagram story on June 27th. Along with the freestyle, Drake has hinted at releasing Scorpion leftovers on his OVO Sound Radio show tonight. Stay tuned.

