Drake Shoots At The Haters In The Video For BlocBoy JB’s Thumping ‘Look Alive’ Remix

#Drake
02.09.18 4 weeks ago

It’s February, which means we’re firmly in Drake Season. The Toronto star started off the year with his Scary Hours “EP,” a two-song project that whet fans’ appetite for new music. The versatile artist gave the fans of his bars “Diplomatic Immunity,” and also dropped “God’s Plan” to satisfy those who like hearing his melodically-driven sound. Both tracks have hit the charts, with “God’s Plan” becoming Drake’s 4th No. 1. That makes 20 top 10 singles in the past decade, a feat that has him on par with The Beatles. But he’s not carrying himself like the biggest music star in the world – he’s been a man of the people the past couple days, traversing Miami while paying groceries and giving out unofficial OVO scholarships.

He also gave Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB the biggest feature of his career by jumping on the rising rapper’s “Look Alive” track and even recording a video with him. BlocBoy has been making noise in Memphis off the strength of his “Rover” and “Shoot” singles. “Look Alive” seems like the one that can get him national recognition. Drake was with Blocboy last month at a private party in Memphis, where he let fans hear the thumping “Look Alive” remix way before any of us did. We got to see Drake’s dance moves on full display in the fun visual for the track.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSblocboy jbDrake

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP