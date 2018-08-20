Getty Image

By every conceivable metric, Drake is the biggest music star in the world in 2018. Complain all you’d like about the super-sized length of his latest album Scorpion, you can’t argue with the accolades its racked up these last few weeks. Drake’s already scored three different No. 1 hits from that project — “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “In My Feelings” — while the rest of the tracks have accounted for billions of streams, netting it platinum certification literally the day it was released. People just can’t get enough of Toronto’s most famous export.

All that’s to say, Drake has probably reached a point in his career where he could conceivably start rocking some of the larger baseball and football stadiums across North America, but he’s apparently not interested in that. Not yet anyway. This year, he’s hitting the arena circuit once again for his Aubrey And The Three Migos tour, bringing a brand new, eye-popping stage show to the masses. This is probably the most innovate arena-sized concert set-up any one has debuted since Kanye’s Saint Pablo tour in 2016.

Due to some technical difficulties with the production, Drizzy was forced to cancel or postpone some of the initially-scheduled shows for this particular run, and pare down three planned performances in Chicago, where I caught the tour, down to two. The United Center was absolutely packed to the gills with fans of every age group and every demographic imaginable, all hyped out of their minds to see what Drake had in store for us.