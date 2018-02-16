Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Drake has been on a real giving spree lately, handing out gifts like $50k in groceries and the same amount in a college scholarship left and right. Today, these instances of generosity came together for Drake’s “God’s Plan” video, in which he spent the near-$1 million budget on a bunch of big-hearted things like the aforementioned. Drake has clearly done his part, and now, he wants us to do the same, which is why he’s starting the “God’s Plan” Challenge.

Most of Drake’s fans probably don’t have $1 million is disposable money laying around, but the “God’s Plan” Challenge isn’t about money: It’s about doing whatever you can to make somebody else’s day even just a little bit better. Drake laid out the guidelines of the challenge in an Instagram story this afternoon, writing that all you have to do to participate is “do something for someone, anything, the smallest thing just to bring another human being some joy” and tag Drake in a post about it: