It’s safe to say that, however Drake’s public perception evolves over time, he’s still the number one viral trendsetter in hip-hop and his music resonates with a great many fans and casual listeners, even in the wake of his losing battle with Pusha T and lukewarm critical reception to his supersized double album, Scorpion.

Remember “Hotline Bling” and its accompanying, borderline infuriating memes? Case in point, the City Girls-sampling “In My Feelings,” with its catchy Miami bounce beat and introductory line, “Kiki, do you love me?” has inspired the latest viral dance craze, led by no less a public personality than New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

It appears that the craze initially started with Instagram comedian @theshiggyshow, who posted the above clip energetically dancing to the opening stanza of Drake’s latest soon-to-be hit song. It wasn’t long before the impressions started rolling in, but it was ODB’s exuberant rendition that captivated the imaginations of fans and took the craze super viral. Soon, people were hopping out of cars left and right to join in, posting their rubber-limbed entries to the #InMyFeelingsChallenge and #DoTheShiggy hashtags, often accompanied with the song’s opening line as part of the caption.

Here’s some free advice: Get used to hearing this song all summer long and start practicing in the mirror now. You won’t be able to escape it so why not enjoy it? Check out some of the best videos below and see how your moves compare.