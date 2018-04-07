Getty Image

Last night at the end of a surprise appearance in Toronto, Drake promised he would release a new song today and everyone went wild with anticipation. He didn’t exactly say where the song would be or when it was coming out so frantic fans were left to refresh his Twitter feed and hope he didn’t forget because he was too busy playing Fortnite or something over on Twitch.

But, true to his word Drake dropped the “no more Mr nice guy” style anthem “Nice For What.” complete with a slick new video featuring an insane amount of female representation and cameos from basically every celebrity on Earth. Seriously, everyone is in this: Olivia Wilde, Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, Jourdan Dunn, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yari Shahidi, Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Rodriguez, Letitia Wright, Bria Vinaite, Emma Roberts, and Syd.

Drake has essentially made the Infinity War version of a rap video that manages to cross over every actress, model, and comedian that really matters right now. Including a few who are like, sort of cool? A great stunt for a deadly song. It isn’t quite giving away a million dollars like his last joint but it’s if this is what God’s plan looks like you can bet a lot of people are converting to Drizzyism right now.