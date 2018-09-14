Shady Records

The rap internet has come alive with buzzing activity after Eminem snapped on Machine Gun Kelly with his “Killshot” diss record. Since the track dropped, fans on social media have begun to divide themselves along the battle lines drawn in hip-hop’s landscape, weighing on which of the two Midwestern MCs came out on top.

While Em is naturally the frontrunner due to his longevity and sizable fan base, many users declared the salty “Killshot” to be almost too bitter in its response to MGK’s “Rap Devil,” which poked fun at Em for being out-of-touch. Those commenters believe that “Killshot” just proves MGK’s point; as one user put it, “Eminem diss records used to actually be funny and truthful. He sounds like an old hater, which is exactly what MGK called him.”

Meanwhile, Eminem’s own enthusiastic fans have already declared him the winner, meme-ing MGK into Avengers: Infinity War-inspired oblivion with obvious references to that film’s final scene. This is the man who first coined the term “Stan,” after all. It’s likely they’d give him the crown even if he refused to respond in the first place. They’ve certainly already resorted to “certain level of intelligence” tweets, which are sure to follow any lyrically-wordy rapper around in the modern era.

Even elusive rap titan Jay Electronica surfaced to issue a warning against Eminem for joking about Diddy having Tupac killed at the end of the track. The often esoteric rapper tweeted that Em was in the wrong for noting how Diddy profited in the wake of ‘Pac’s death without also mentioning how Em’s own business partners were enriched by the gap in the rap game, writing, “How dare you accuse Diddy of killing Tupac while you completely look pass Jimmy Iovine and those who profited from his death the MOST. You best tread carefully Son, before I come tear your ivory tower down like Sulaiman done the Templar Knights.” He then deleted the tweet, replacing it with one linked to an Instagram video of Minister Louis Farrakhan during the infamous 50 Cent beef with Ja Rule.

https://t.co/u0Ep8MbDDB remember this was the very video i had to check you on before for blaspheming the Minister in the midst of him trying to bring Jarule and 50 to peace. Tread carefully @eminem — سيف الله ℒℴѵℯ (@JayElectronica) September 14, 2018

Finally, Joe Budden, former Shady Records associate through the rap group Slaughterhouse and outspoken critic of the last few Eminem albums, chimed in after being asked why Eminem chose to verbally attack MGK but not Joe, who has taunted his former boss endlessly since the release of the widely-derided Revival. Joe’s response, simply, was to question whether Eminem might be scared of challenging a rapper who could compete with him lyrically.

I told y’all that 2 weeks ago & got called crazy…. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/ZEx8rgN1n2 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) September 14, 2018

The reactions are abundant, proving once again that while Jay-Z may be hip-hop’s cash king, and the genre-bending Travis Scott is the leader of the new school, no one gets the people talking like Eminem. Check out more reactions below.