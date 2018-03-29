Getty Image

Brooklyn rapper and early-’00s hip-hop icon Fabolous was arrested Wednesday night (March 28) after allegedly assaulting Love And Hip-Hop star Emily B, according to a report from TMZ.

The report says that Emily called the police and told them that Fabolous had hit her, leading to Fabolous turning himself in to Englewood, NJ police. Fabolous was reportedly cited for the incident and released after being given a court appearance date.

Fabolous is perhaps best-known for his 2000s run of singles which included hits with hip-hop luminaries like Diddy, Nate Dogg, and Ja Rule, and his unique style of blending rugged, street-focused punchline rap with R&B hooks provided by stars like Tamia and Lil Mo. Most recently, he’s kept himself on the music scene with a string of self-produced mixtapes like the S.O.U.L. Tape series, Summertime Shootout, and 2017’s collaborative tape with Jadakiss, Friday On Elm Street.

Emily B, short for Bustamante, is a New York-based shoe designer who first began appearing on the popular reality show Love And Hip-Hop since 2011, and has dated Fabolous off-and-on for 13 years. The couple has two children together, a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old. Fabolous and his representatives have yet to respond to the allegations against him.