Enigmatic singer and songwriter Frank Ocean has shared a photo of his new tattoo to his Instagram.

Ocean’s thigh piece is taken from an illustration by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, dating back to 1983. In the drawing, two (male) characters embrace one another, with the “advantages” and “disadvantages” of hetero and homosexuality listed beside them. With more similarities than differences, it’s a powerful image.

The new tattoo is a coverup of an old image, which was inspired by the Studio Ghibli movie Castle In The Sky.

Earlier this year, Ocean posted an update to his Tumblr account that appeared to tease new music, but was actually the work of a hacker. The hacker also offered to sell new collaborations with Andre 3000 and SZA. Ocean also denied speculation that his 2016 album Endless would be released to streaming services.

Ocean’s most recent album, Blonde, was released in 2016. Last year, Ocean released a cover of the Breakfast At Tiffany’s classic “Moon River” and was featured on Travis Scott‘s song “Carousel.” In 2017, Ocean released a handful of standalone songs, including “Biking,” “Chanel,” “Provider,” and “Lens,” and launched the Beats 1 Radio show Blonded.

Check out Ocean’s new ink on his Instagram page above.