Epic Records

Confession time: It feels vaguely wrong — okay, a little more than vaguely — to enjoy an album like Wrld On Drugs in 2018, especially at this particular juncture of 2018. Not one, but two of the most promising young stars of hip-hop have died of overdose in the past twelve months, a pop star known in recent years for her advocacy of sober lifestyle and prior struggles with substance abuse suffered a highly-publicized relapse, and it seems as though every prominent member of the soundcloud rap generation either has a pending case for domestic violence or was caught on tape abusing women.

Yet, removed from the context of all that is horrible in our pop culture landscape this cursed year, Future and Juice Wrld‘s collaborative tape could be a breezy, if flawed, love letter to fans, an encouraging example of one member of the old guard finally recognizing and extending his co-sign and mentorship to one of his spiritual successors. It could be heartening, despite all its wistful tales of depression, drug abuse, and casual misogyny, to see two rappers derive so much clear joy from working together and delivering an album that straight up bumps, free of the industry politics and label meddling that have often made such endeavors feel pretty much impossible.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

However, if it were that easy, you wouldn’t feel the creeping sense of unease slither across the back of your neck as the druggy rap duo recount imbibing quantities of codeine and antidepressants that could topple an army of elephants. You can’t stop your shoulders from tightening as you hear Juice cavalierly joke about “killing” a romantic interest on “Fine China” — on the hook, no less. It’s quietly discomfiting to contemplate even their fantastical overindulgence in the era of #MeToo, as an opioid epidemic ravishes the US heartland, and a grumpy, old, would-be tyrant sits in the Oval Office, plotting to criminalize just being Black in America. Wrld On Drugs feels like a summation of pop culture in modern-day America and an indictment of it.