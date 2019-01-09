Getty Image

Hip-hop fans who have been waiting to hear from Atlanta’s favorite trap crooner Future after his most recent pair of singles and Beast Mode 2 got a heat check yesterday in the form of an Instagram post announcing the release date and title of his upcoming album, which lands on streaming services January 18. It’s called The Wizrd and it’s accompanied by both a brand new single, “Jumpin On A Jet,” and a mini-documentary presented by Mass Appeal hitting Apple Music January 11.

After teasing the release date reveal of his album a few days ago with a cryptic post captioned “Jan 18th album title TBA,” Future posted the trailer for The Wizrd‘s short film, then followed up a few hours later with the actual title announcement and the album’s eerie, horror movie poster-looking cover.

Never one to waste a moment, the rapper almost immediately completed the buzz-building trifecta with the release of the Colin Tilley-directed video for “Jumpin On A Jet,” which harkens back to the days of big-budget videos with complicated, action movie plots. In the video, Future climbs a ladder into space while the titular jet goes soaring overhead. Another scene finds Future riding in the plane’s cargo section and pushing a crate out of the back. The crate passes Future as he climbs up the ladder, implying there’s more to the story than this video reveals. Check it out below.

The Wizrd is set for a January 18 release.