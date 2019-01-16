Future Now Has As Many Billboard Hot 100 Hits As Taylor Swift

Getty Image

Future is one of rap’s most prolific figures. In the nine years since his song, “Tony Montana” made a splash on national airwaves, the Atlanta artist has released close to 15 mixtapes and six albums, including joint projects with Zaytoven, Young Thug, and Drake. And while that high output has certainly made Future one of the decade’s most ubiquitous pop stars, it now seems like it’s finally starting to show up in the record books.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, on Wednesday, the 35-year-old secured his 77th entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 with his new single “Crushed Up.” The number puts him in rarefied company. Only nine other artists have had more songs land on the chart. It’s a group that includes names like Jay-Z, James Brown, and Elvis Presley. By nabbing his 77th entry on the pop chart, Future also ties the mark previously set by pop superstar Taylor Swift. Future’s forthcoming The Wizrd is expected to include 20 new songs. We can likely expect more than a few of those songs to land on the chart when the album premieres on streaming services this weekend.

In the lead up to the new record, Future has been more revealing about his process and has expressed a desire to reinvent himself. It will be interesting to see how the artist tries to accomplish that and how much higher he can climb.