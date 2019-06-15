Getty Image

Guapdad 4000 is a man of his word.

As reported by Complex, HotNewHipHop, and others, the Oakland, CA rapper formed a bet with the the Toronto Raptors’ most famous fan. If the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals, Drake would promote Guapboy 4000’s newest track, “Flossin.” If the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals, Guapboy 4000 would wear a dinosaur costume and stand on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge. Well, Toronto won and Guapboy lost.

The stunt took place Friday — Guapdad indeed did dress up in a dinosaur costume on the Bay Bridge, holding a sign that read “Kawhi And Drake Beat The Bay.” Drake posted a clip to his Instagram, and included a caption commending the rapper for holding up his side of the bet. “I always respect a man that honors his bets,” Drake said. “Thanks @guapdad4000 for this kind gesture and make sure to go check out his new video for ‘Flossin’ cause it’s actually fire don’t judge him based off the fact that he’s in a Dino costume celebrating our win in his own city ✌🏽👍🏽.” It was nice of Drake to still promote “Flossin,” and he’s right about the song being pretty good.

“IM A MAN OF MY WORD @champagnepapi,” Guapdad 4000 captioned his own Instagram post. “It’s still Dub Nation.”